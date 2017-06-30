MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message. This is an Emergency Water Restriction Notice for North Kona District customers for Friday, June 30 at 7 a.m. The Department of Water Supply reports Keahuolu Well located in North Kona District is out of service. Due to the loss of this pump and to avoid the loss of water pressure and service, the Department of Water Supply is issuing an immediate restriction on water use to health and safety needs of drinking, cooking, and sanitation ONLY. North Kona customers in the area from Keauhou to Keahole and Honalo to Makalei must cease all other water use including all irrigation and washing of vehicles and boats.

Conserve water by flushing toilets less often and taking shorter showers.

We also recommend that residents store a sufficient amount of water (5-10 gallons) for basic household needs, such as flushing toilets, hygiene and consumption in the event of service disruption.

Until further notice, the Department of Water Supply is suspending temporary service accounts and irrigation accounts in North Kona.

Department of Water Supply will be monitoring water usage and wasteful water use will be subject to further water restrictions and possible water shut off.

In order to help meet general customer demand, Water Supply has established Public Potable Water Distribution Stations at the following locations:

Ane Keohokalole Hwy. between Kealakehe Parkway and Kealakehe High School

Hina Lani between Anini St. and Manu Mele St.

For more information, please visit www.hawaiidws.org. To report restriction violations, please call 961-8060 or 961-8790.

