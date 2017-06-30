 

   

County DMV computer system fixed, vehicle registrations resume

Posted on June 30, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i’s Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division announced Thursday that the computer mainframe issue that arose earlier this week has been fixed, and that normal processing of vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses has resumed.

The Division is extending the renewal deadline for vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses from June 30 to July 7, to make sure that the public is not penalized as the end of the month approaches. The Hawai’i Police Department has also been notified so that people are not ticketed during the grace period.

Since Monday, the County of Hawai’i’s Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division was unable to process vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses due to the failure of a mainframe system used statewide by all of the Counties’ DMVs, maintained by the City and County of Honolulu.

For further information, please contact Naomi O’Dell, County of Hawaiʻi Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division at 961-8021 and 323-4801.


