Yesterday (Sunday, June 25) between 11:39 and 11:44 HST, firehose activity started at the ocean entry and continued for less than 10 minutes. A USGS time-lapse camera, which takes a photo every 5 minutes, captured this image at 11:44 and by 11:49 the firehose was replaced by a lava channel on the delta. The cause of the short-lived firehose activity was not visible from the time-lapse camera, but was likely the result of a failure of the 61g tube casing where it exits the old sea cliff. Photo taken Monday, June 26, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO This photo from June 25 shows the established lava channel at 6:49 pm HST, hours after the firehose activity. Today (June 26) HVO observers did not see any active surface breakouts on the delta and the channel has tubed over, but some narrow streams of lava were spilling into the ocean. The delta had lost some small chunks, but there was no evidence seen of a large-scale delta collapse. Photo taken Monday, June 26, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Spattering is common in Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake, and is often focused along the south lake margin. But occasionally, as happened today, numerous spattering sites can appear in the north part of the lake. Unfortunately, northern areas of spattering can rarely be seen from the Jaggar Museum Overlook in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, especially when the lava lake level is as low as it was today. Photo taken Wednesday, June 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A close up of spattering in the western portion of the summit lava lake. Photo taken Wednesday, June 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Crustal spreading zones leave bands of changing texture on the lava lake surface, highlighted by late afternoon sunlight. Photo taken Wednesday, June 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO More bands of differing surface texture adjacent to a spreading zone. In the lower right corner, an additional spreading zone is migrating north (toward the upper left in this photo) and has nearly intersected the other spreading zone. Photo taken Wednesday, June 28, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO An aerial view of the Kamokuna lava delta reveals the recent surface breakouts (dark flows) that began on Sunday, June 25, with the short-lived firehose activity. These flows contrast nicely with the older, altered delta surface, which is much lighter in color. The crack noted in our June 22 images is clearly visible on the western (left) side of the delta in today’s photo, and is a good reminder of delta instability. Photo taken Thursday, June 29, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A telephoto view of the crusted over firehose flow where it exits the sea cliff. Small cracks in the crust expose incandescence from molten lava within the tube that feeds the delta. Photo taken Thursday, June 29, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO At the front edge of the delta, a large tube-fed stream of lava enters the ocean. Only occasional glimpses of flowing lava could be seen through the thick steam plume produced by the interaction hot lava and cool sea water. A few smaller lava streams also entered the ocean, including the one to the right of the main stream shown here. Photo taken Thursday, June 29, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging 28–52 m (92–171 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna. Near Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, flows continued on the upper portion of the flow field. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A few earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths of 0–13 km (0–8 mi). Global Positioning System (GPS) and Interferometric Satellite Radar (InSAR) measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

Two earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week. On June 28, 2017, at 6:58 p.m. HST, an offshore magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred near the submarine volcano Lō‘ihi, 42 km (26 mi) southeast of Pāhala, at a depth of 12.5 km (7.8 mi). On June 26, at 11:27 p.m. HST, a magnitude-2.4 earthquake occurred 4 km (2.5 mi) southeast of Leilani Estates at 1 km (0.6 mi) depth.

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. June 22-29, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

