Police charge two Kona suspects with murder

MEDIA RELEASE

On June (28), Hawai`i Police charged two suspects for the murder of Dolores Borja Valle, who was killed in (August 2015).

Eber Miranda-Garcia, and Marlon Miranda-Garcia, both of Hōlualoa, were charged with Murder in the second degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the second degree, bail was set at $500,000 for each of them.

The other two arrested suspects, Jessilyn Lokelani Hoohuli and Himer Miranda-Garcia were released pending further investigation. However Himer Miranda-Garcia is now being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.


