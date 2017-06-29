MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for two people and a van wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening (June 28) in Pāhoa.

Responding to a 7:03 p.m. call, a 32-year-old Nānāwale man told police he was approached from behind by a male individual while walking up Kahakai Boulevard near `Āweoweo Street in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision.

The person demanded money and threatened the victim with a weapon. He then fled in a van towards Pāhoa Town with the victim’s belongings including an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of this incident.

Police are seeking 23-year-old Curtis Kealoha Brown III of Pāhoa. He is described as being African-American, 5-feet-10-inches, 145 pounds having short black hair and brown eyes with tattoos on both arms.

The suspect’s van is described as a blue and black colored, older model mini-van that was being driven by an unidentified person wearing a hoodie and bandana.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

