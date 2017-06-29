MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai`i Island police are searching for a 17-year-old Kailua-Kona girl who was reported missing.

Nahoni Chaul was last seen in Kailua-Kona on (June 20).

She is described as Caucasian, 5 feet-9-inches, 165 pounds with brown short shoulder length hair, medium complexion, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pair of grey shorts, a grey t-shirt, a blue backpack, and brown slippers.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

