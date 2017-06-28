MEDIA RELEASE

Acting on tips from the public, Hawai’i Island police located a 32-year-old Hilo man who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

At 1:20 p.m., Tuesday afternoon (June 27), Jeffrey P. DeCastro Jr. was arrested without incident at an Awapuhi Street residence in Hilo. He was charged with criminal contempt of court and two counts of violating his terms and conditions of supervised release.

He is currently being held at the Hilo cellblock pending a bail hearing set for Wednesday afternoon in Circuit Court.

Police continue to look for two other men who are also being sought for their outstanding warrants.

Tyler John I. Leopoldino is a 23-year-old Hilo man who is described as 5-feet-6-inches, about 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Joseph N. Deguair III is a 32-year-old Kea`au man who is described as 5-feet-7-inches, about 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho at 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



