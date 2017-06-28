MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Police have arrested four individuals for the murder of a 71-year-old Hōlualoa man from August 2015.

Stemming from an ongoing investigation that began with finding the decedent, Dolores Borja Valle, M-71, in a coffee field in the Captain Cook area of Kona, Area II Criminal Investigation Section detectives arrested on June 26, 2017, the following individuals for Murder II, and Accomplice to Murder II:

Eber Miranda-Garcia, M-27 of Hōlualoa

Marlon Miranda-Garcia, M-24, of Hōlualoa

Jessilyn Lokelani Hoohuli, F-32, of Hōlualoa

A forth arrest was made on June 27, 2017:

Himer Miranda-Garcia, M-35, of Hōlualoa

The arrests were a result of an extensive investigation, which included the recent receiving of DNA results. The three male parties arrested are brothers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



