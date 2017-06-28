 

   

Pāhoa HI-5 redemption center will be closed until further notice

Effective July 1, 2017, the Pāhoa HI-5 Certified Redemption Center located at the Pāhoa Recycling & Transfer Station will be closed until further notice.

The close proximity of another certified redemption center, about a half-mile away, resulted in an unexpected increase in cost to continue services when the Pāhoa site’s operations contract was re-bid.

Due to this increase in cost and the close proximity of the alternate center, the site will be closed for the time being; the Department plans to re-bid the site, and possibly reopen it at a later date.

Please see the schedule below for the alternate sites and operating hours:

Redemption CenterDaysHours
Kea‘au, Atlas Recycling
Kea`au Recycling & Transfer Station
16-921 Kea‘au-Pahoa Road		Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Pāhoa, Business Services Hawai`i Pahoa Village Road (Across from the Post Office)Daily8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Environmental Management would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding as we work with our contractors to make the HI-5 program as convenient as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the Pāhoa HI-5 Certified Redemption Center

For more information and a complete list of Certified Redemption Centers in Hawai`i County please visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org , or contact Craig Kawaguchi at ckawaguchi@hawaiicounty.gov .


