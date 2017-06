MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the reopening of the Kea‘au Community Center on June 28, 2017 after a thorough clean-up.

The Department appreciates and thanks the public for their assistance and understanding during the closure.

For more information please contact Roann Okamura at

961-8708.

