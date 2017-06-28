MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i’s Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division announced Wednesday that it will be extending the renewal deadline for vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses from June 30 to July 7, amid an outage of the computer system used for processing.

The extension of the renewal deadline comes as the end of the month approaches. The County Finance Department, to which the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division belongs, wants to assure the public that they will not be penalized.

The Finance Department is notifying the Hawai’i Police Department so that people are not ticketed during the grace period, said Vehicle Registration and Licensing Administrator Naomi O’Dell.

In the meantime, customers may leave their County of Hawai’i vehicle registration renewals and a copy of their safety inspection, with payment, for staff to process once the system comes back on-line. Staff will mail the renewed registration, or call the customer to pick up.

The County of Hawai’i’s Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division has been unable to process vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses due to the failure of a Mainframe system used statewide by all of the Counties’ DMVs.

The Mainframe went down on Monday, and the City and County of Honolulu on Oahu, which is responsible for maintenance of the system, is working to fix it.

There is no estimated timeframe for when services will be restored, and the County must rely on Honolulu to resolve the problem, which is affecting DMVs statewide.

The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division apologizes for the inconvenience this outage poses, and appreciates the public’s understanding in the meantime.

For further information, please contact Naomi O’Dell, County of Hawaiʻi Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division at 961-8021 and 323-4801.

