Fire Chief Darren Rosario announced that firework permits will be issued beginning Thursday, June 29, 2017, and ends on Tuesday July 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. Permits may be purchased at the following locations:

Phantom Fireworks Tent Prince Kuhio Plaza parking Lot off Ohuohu Street

Phantom Fireworks Tent, parking lot next to Walgreens Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent Kona Commons Shopping Center Parking Lot

Phantom Fireworks Tent Kona Crossroads Parking Lot

Phantom Fireworks Tent Kona Coast Shopping Center Parking Lot

Fire Administration Hilo, County Building, 25 Aupuni St. Thursday June 29, Friday June 30, and Monday July 3rd from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Fire Administration Kona, West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Building E, 2nd floor Thursday June 29 and Friday June 30 only, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Firecrackers (with a valid permit), and consumer firework are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4th only.

Please be advised that it is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminary Device such as Sky Lanterns and Hawaii Lanterns. Any person in possession of any Aerial Luminary Device, who would like to dispose of it with amnesty, can contact the Fire Department at 932-2912.

Chief Rosario reminds the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1 Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw firework from a vehicle;

3. Set off any firework:

At any time not within the time period allowed;

Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly or animal hospital;

In or on any school building or property;

On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk or other public way; in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

4. It is illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors, and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The Hawaii Fire Department also asks everyone to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by firework:

1 Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework if need be.

2. Children playing with firework shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest of firework can cause serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

3. Firework should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

4. Dispose of used firework properly by soaking in water prior to disposal.

Once again, the Fire Department will be conducting a collection of un-used and unwanted firework following the 4th of July holiday on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Anyone interested in disposing of firework should call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2912 for further information regarding the pick-up and drop-off locations. Please do not drop off firework at local fire stations.

There will be public firework displays at:

Hilo Bay at 8 p.m.

Barge off-shore of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona at 8 p.m.

Queens’ Marketplace in Waikoloa at 8 p.m.

For more information on the purchasing of firework permits, disposal of firework, or tips on the safe use of firework, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2912.

