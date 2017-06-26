 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of June 19-25, 2017

During the week of June 19, 2017, through June 25, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 560 DUI arrests compared with 535 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.67 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	 	Year to Date
 	 	 	 
Hāmākua 	0	 	7
North Hilo	0	 	2
South Hilo	7	 	141
Puna    	3	 	131
Ka‘ū    	0	 	6
Kona    	11	 	244
South Kohala	1	 	29
North Kohala	0	 	0
 	 	 	 
Island Total	22	 	560

There have been 675 major accidents so far this year compared with 720 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.25 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 11 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 80 percent for fatal crashes, and 81.82 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.


