Hawaii Island police are asking the public’s assistance with locating four men wanted for outstanding bench warrants.

Christopher K. Lucrisia is a 31-year-old Mountain View man who is described as 5-feet-9-inches, about 250 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Jeffrey P. DeCastro Jr. is a 32-year-old Hilo man who is described as 5-feet-11-inches, about 220 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Tyler John I. Leopoldino is a 23-year-old Hilo man who is described as 5-feet-6-inches about 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Joseph N. Deguair III is a 32-year-old Kea‘au man who is described as 5-feet-7-inches, about 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho at 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

