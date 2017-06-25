 

   

Fire hydrant flow test in Waimea Tuesday (June 27)

MEDIA RELEASE

Affected area: Customers along Māmalahoa Highway between Church Road and the south side of Lindsey Road, including Pukalani Road and any side roads and lanes; Kamuela, South Kohala, Hawai‘i

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Māmalahoa Highway for the North Hawai‘i Community Hospital between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil, Jr., District Supervisor, at 887-3030.

DATE: TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2017
TIME: 9:30 A.M. TO 10:30 A.M.


