By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 6 p.m. alarm Saturday (June 24) to 11-3189 Lehua Street in Fern Acres for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 25-by-25 square foot two-story home with an iron roof engulfed in flames. The person in the home said the fire started on the second floor while he was outside working on repairing a vehicle.

Firefighters fought the fire and the home collapsed in the blaze. The fire was under control by 6:35 p.m. and it was declared out at 7:55 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident from the fire scene. The total loss of the home in the fire is estimated to be $155,200. There were no injuries reported in the blaze which is under investigation.

