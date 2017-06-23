MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the persons whose images were captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.
On Monday (May 15), items removed from the store. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
The first-female is described as being 5-feet-3-inches to 5-feet-four-inches tall, wearing a black Homesteady brand hoodie, ripped denim jeans, brown sandals. The second-female is described as being 5-feet-one-inches to 5-feet-two-inches tall, hair up in a bun, wearing a gray Reckless brand shirt, ripped black jeans, black Croc’s.
Police ask anyone who knows the identity of these persons in the photos to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at 961-2213.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Leave a Reply