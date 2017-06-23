 

   

Categorized | News

Police seek theft suspects caught on camera

Posted on June 23, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the persons whose images were captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Monday (May 15), items removed from the store. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

The first-female is described as being 5-feet-3-inches to 5-feet-four-inches tall, wearing a black Homesteady brand hoodie, ripped denim jeans, brown sandals. The second-female is described as being 5-feet-one-inches to 5-feet-two-inches tall, hair up in a bun, wearing a gray Reckless brand shirt, ripped black jeans, black Croc’s.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of these persons in the photos to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


