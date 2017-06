By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:38 p.m. alarm Thursday (June 22) to 35th Avenue and Orchidland Drive in Puna for a brushfire.

Crews had the brushfire under control by 3:20 p.m. and it was declared out at 3:50 p.m.

The fire burned about 3.6 acres, there were no injuries reported.

