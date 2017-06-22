Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June15- 22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. June 19-22, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Volcano Watch: Kilauea activity update for June 22, 2017 (Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)
Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging 22–40 m (72–130 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna. The new lava delta is approximately 3.2 acres in size, extending about 100 m (328 ft) from the sea cliff. Scattered surface breakouts continue on the upper flow field just downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.
Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A few earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths of 0–13 km (0–8 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.
Two earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week. On June 21, at 10:09 a.m. HST, a magnitude-4.5 earthquake occurred 28 km (17 mi) southeast of Hawaiian Ocean View at 38 km (24 mi) depth. On June 19, at 06:43 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 9 km (6 mi) southeast of Leilani Estates at 0 km (0 mi) depth.
Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.
Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
