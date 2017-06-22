Photo of a crack (center right) in the sea cliff inland of the ocean entry. Photo taken Friday, June 16, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The episode 61g flow continues to enter the ocean and build the delta at the Kamokuna ocean entry. Small streams of lava along the front of the delta interact with the ocean and produce a large steam plume and occasional littoral bursts. There were no large delta cracks visible, but a surface flow covering part of the delta (silver lava) could have covered any in the area. Photo taken Friday, June 16, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The scattered breakouts that have been active on the steep part of the pali and at the base over the past few weeks were not visible this afternoon. The recent surface breakouts (pictured) were still warm, but no longer actively flowing. Photo taken Friday, June 16, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO On June 13 at about 6:00 am, there was a new pāhoehoe breakout along the episode 61g tube system approximately 1.1 km (0.7 miles) from the vent. Today (June 21), geologists visiting the site found that the ground had been cracked and uplifted about 2 m (6.6 feet) where the breakout originated (center). This is the closest active breakout to Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō and the 61g vent, and also the largest on the flow field. Smaller scattered surface flows from the March 5 breakout remain active, but all lava flow activity is on the upper flow field above the pali. Photo taken Wednesday, June 21, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The ocean entry remains active and continues to increase the size of the Kamokuna lava delta. Today, activity was concentrated towards the western side of the delta (left center), and building outward in a narrow lobe. Surface flows on the delta over the past few weeks have covered most of the delta with new lava. Photo taken Wednesday, June 21, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June15- 22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. June 19-22, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Volcano Watch: Kilauea activity update for %B %e, %Y%key:tab%(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging 22–40 m (72–130 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna. The new lava delta is approximately 3.2 acres in size, extending about 100 m (328 ft) from the sea cliff. Scattered surface breakouts continue on the upper flow field just downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A few earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths of 0–13 km (0–8 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

Two earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week. On June 21, at 10:09 a.m. HST, a magnitude-4.5 earthquake occurred 28 km (17 mi) southeast of Hawaiian Ocean View at 38 km (24 mi) depth. On June 19, at 06:43 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 9 km (6 mi) southeast of Leilani Estates at 0 km (0 mi) depth.

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. June 15-22, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

