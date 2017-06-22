MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are warning the public about a telephone scam from persons claiming to be from the Department of Water Supply.

The individuals call Water Supply customers and threaten to shut off their water service because of what they claim is a past due water bill.

According to the Department of Water Supply, the calls are fraudulent and an attempt to gain access to credit card or other financial information.

The public is advised that if they receive such a call, they should report it to the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Members of the community also may call the Department of Water Supply’s office at 961-8050 to file an additional report.

