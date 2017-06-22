MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery Monday evening (June 19) in Puna.

At 11:49 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 18-4000 block of North Glenwood Road in Mt. View after a 54-year-old man and his 10- year-old son were awakened by two masked suspects in their home, one being armed with a shotgun.

During the incident, there was a struggle between the victim and one of the suspects. During this struggle, the shotgun was fired once but no one was shot. At that time, the victim was able to remove that suspect’s mask and see his face. Both suspects fled with a small safe and its contents.

The victim sustained minor injuries from being punched in the struggle and was treated at the scene by medics. His 10-year-old son was not injured.

Police are releasing a composite drawing of the gunman. He is described as a Caucasian male in his late teens to early 20s, 5-feet-5 to 5-feet 7-inches, 130 to 150 pounds with a slim build. He had dark colored eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The second suspect is also believed to be a male in his late teens to early 20s, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10-inches, 130 to 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Kayne Kelii of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



