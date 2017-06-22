MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 12-18, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers is under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 538 DUI arrests compared with 513 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.87 percent.

There have been 652 major accidents so far this year compared with 688 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.52 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 11 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 80 percent for fatal crashes, and 81.82 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

