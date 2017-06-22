

MEDIA RELEASE

Kona, Hawaii— In response to growing concerns from the community about homelessness in West Hawaii, Representative Nicole Lowen is hosting a free public forum to help residents to learn more about homelessness and housing issues in West Hawaii, and about what is being done by the State, County, and non-profit organizations to address these issues. The Forum will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Hawaii Civic Center in the Council Chambers. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Guest panelists will include Scott Morishige, the State Homeless Coordinator, Lance Niimi and Sharon Hirota from the County of Hawaii’s Office of Housing and Community Development, Brandee Menino from Hope Services, Jeff Gilbreath from Hawaiian Community Assets, and Carol Matayoshi from Going Home Hawaii. Each panelist will speak about their area of expertise and the work of their organization. Following the panel’s presentations there will be time for questions from the audience, moderated by Rep. Lowen.

