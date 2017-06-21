 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a girl last seen in Kailua-Kona

Posted on June 21, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Leilani Alvarado

Leilani Alvarado

Hawai`i Island police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Leilani Alvarado was last seen in Kailua-Kona on (May 3)

She is described as Caucasian, 4-feet-11-inches, 95-pounds with brown hair with red highlights, and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6233.9526  chart+45.9214
S&P 5002435.61  chart-1.42
AAPL145.87  chart+0.86
FB153.91  chart+1.66
GOOG959.45  chart+8.82
INTC34.58  chart-0.28
MSFT70.27  chart+0.36
ORCL46.33  chart+0.49
QCOM56.33  chart-0.46
ALEX41.99  chart-0.21
BOH80.35  chart-0.91
BRN1.92  chart-0.07
BYD24.74  chart-0.48
CAGU0.415  chart+0.000
CPF30.99  chart-0.58
CYAN3.40  chart+0.03
HA47.90  chart+1.55
HCOM24.86  chart-0.40
HE33.54  chart-0.03
MLP20.10  chart-0.15
MRPI0.001697  chart+0.000000
NNUTU1.9501  chart+0.0000
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK30.73  chart-0.38
TSO91.15  chart-0.81
Jun 21, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: