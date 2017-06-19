MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police located a 21-year-old Puna man who was wanted for an outstanding bench warrant and for questioning in other incidents.

At 4:25 pm Friday afternoon (June 16), officers arrested Keanu Krause at a residence on 29th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening (June 17), detectives charged Krause with seven offenses relating to motor vehicle thefts, and one count each of third degree theft and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. His total bail has been set at $160,500.

He remains at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $160,500 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon (June 19), in South Hilo District Court.

Police appreciate all the calls received from the public over the past few weeks regarding this suspect and ask that anyone with additional information on incidents involving Krause to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Aaron Carvalho, at 961-2272 or email at aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



