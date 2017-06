Learn how to prepare your family and home for the hurricane season

5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017

Ernest B. DeSilva Cafeteria in Hilo

9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017

Honokaa Intermediate and High School Cafeteria

Download ‘Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards’ at seagrant.soest.hawaii.edu/publ…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email