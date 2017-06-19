 

   

Categorized | News

Fire hydrant flow test in Kohala Wednesday (June 21)

Posted on June 19, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG HONOMAKAʻU ROAD, INCLUDING STONE CRUSHER ROAD, PARO DRIVE, AND AN UNNAMED ROAD MAUKA OF THE INTERSECTION OF HONOMAKAʻU ROAD AND ‘AKONI PULE HIGHWAY; KAPAʻAU, NORTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Honomakaʻu Road for Kohala High School between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil, Jr., District Supervisor, at 887-3030.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 2017
TIME: 9:30 A.M. TO 10:30 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY
COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I


