Sidewalk repairs to begin Monday (June 19) fronting Luquin’s fire scene in Pahoa

MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highways Division will be repairing the sidewalk on the Pāhoa Village Rd. fronting the former Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant and the Pāhoa, Puna Buy and Sell buildings that were destroyed by a fire on January 16, 2017.

Work will begin on Monday, June 19th and is estimated to be completed by Tuesday, June 27th, weather and construction conditions permitting. Work hours are between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles and machinery will be in the work zone. Alternating lane closures will be in effect. At a minimum, one lane of travel (for two-way traffic) will be provided at all times through the construction area.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.


