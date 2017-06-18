MEDIA RELEASE

Resurfacing work on Ka‘iminani Dr., from the Palamanui (Ane Keohokālole Hwy.) intersection to the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Hwy. that was postponed due to mechanical issues and the unavailability of asphalt concrete, will begin on Monday, June 19, 2017, and completed by Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Work hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone. Alternating lane closures will be in effect. At a minimum, one lane of travel (for two-way traffic) will be provided at all times through the construction area.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



