MEDIA RELEASE

The idea of Father’s Day was conceived more than a century ago by Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Wash., while she listened to a Mother’s Day sermon in 1909. Dodd wanted a special day to honor her father, William Smart, a widowed Civil War veteran who was left to raise his six children on a farm. A day in June was chosen for the first Father’s Day celebration, June 19, 1910, proclaimed by Spokane’s mayor because it was the month of Smart’s birth.

The first presidential proclamation honoring fathers was issued in 1966 when President Lyndon Johnson designated the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Father’s Day has been celebrated annually since 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed the public law that made it permanent.

How Many Fathers?

72.2 million

The estimated number of fathers across the nation in 2014, the most recent year for which data are available.

Source: 2014 Survey of Income and Program Participation, Fertility Research Brief www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

24.6 million

The number of fathers living in married-couple family groups with children younger than age 18 in 2016.

Source: Current Population Survey 2016, Annual Social and Economic Supplement, Table FG1 www.census.gov/data/tables/201…

2.0 million

The number of single fathers in 2016 living with their children under age 18; 17 percent of single parents were men.

Nine percent were raising three or more children younger than age 18.

About 40 percent were divorced, 38 percent were never married, 16 percent were separated, and 6 percent were widowed.

About 46 percent had an annual family income of $50,000 or more.

Source: Current Population Survey 2016, Annual Social and Economic Supplement, Tables FG5 and FG6 www.census.gov/data/tables/201…

12.4%

The percentage of dads who have kids with their current spouse or partner, but also have kids with someone else.

Source: 2014 Survey of Income and Program Participation, Fertility Research Brief, Figure 1 www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen… /publications/2017/demo/p70br-147.pdf

29.2 million

The number of fathers who are also grandfathers.

Source: 2014 Survey of Income and Program Participation, Fertility Research Brief, Table 1 www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

Thinking of You, Dad

22,508

The number of clothing stores, department stores, warehouse clubs and supercenters around the country where you could buy dad a dress shirt in 2012. Sales totaled an estimated $2.6 billion at these locations.

Source: 2012 Economic Census, Product Lines Statistics by Industry for the U.S. and States factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…|4521|452910/prodsvc~20207

15,380

The number of hardware stores in 2015, a place to buy hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers and other items high on the list of Father’s Day gifts. Additionally, there were 6,505 home centers across the country in 2015.

Source: 2015 County Business Patterns, NAICS Codes 444130 and 444110

factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

21,890

The number of sporting goods stores in 2015. These stores were good places to purchase traditional gifts for dad, such as fishing rods and golf clubs.

Source: County Business Patterns, NAICS Code 451110 factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

6,998

The number of men’s clothing stores around the country in 2015, a good place to buy dad a tie or shirt.

Source: 2015 County Business Patterns, NAICS Code 44811 factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/tab…

Stay-at-Home Dads

209,000

The estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2016. These married fathers with children younger than age 15 have remained out of the labor force for at least one year, primarily so they can care for the family while their wife works outside the home. These fathers cared for about 392,000 children under age 15.

Source: 2016 Current Population Survey, Annual Social and Economic Supplement,Table SHP-1 www.census.gov/data/tables/tim…

Child-Support Payments

$3.1 billion

The amount of child support received by custodial fathers in 2013; they were due $4.2 billion. Custodial mothers received $19.4 billion of the $28.7 billion in support that was due.

Source: Custodial Mothers and Fathers and Their Child Support: 2013, Page 11

www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

40.7%

The percentage of custodial fathers who received all child support that was due in 2013, not statistically different from the corresponding percentage for custodial mothers, 46.2 percent.

Source: Custodial Mothers and Fathers and Their Child Support: 2013, Page 3, Table 1

www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

70.3%

The percentage of custodial fathers receiving noncash support in 2013, such as gifts or coverage of expenses, on behalf of their children. The corresponding proportion for mothers was 59.9 percent.

Source: Custodial Mothers and Fathers and Their Child Support: 2013, Page 12

www.census.gov/content/dam/Cen…

