Parker School is pleased to announce its scholarship recipients for the 2017-2018 school year.

The following students will receive Parker’s Kahilu Scholarship. This award is for students entering middle school and is given in recognition of a student’s academic merit, character, and demonstrated passion in an area of interest to the student. The Kahilu Scholarship is a $3,000 award renewed each year of the student’s Parker School career. Recipients for the 2017-18 school year are:

Tiana Johnson (entering grade 6; returning Parker School student)

Amanda Jordan (entering grade 6; from Waikoloa Elementary School)

Isabella Russo (entering grade 6; from Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School)

The Richard Smart Merit Scholarship is given to students entering ninth grade who exhibit exceptional academic merit and potential. The Smart Scholarship provides a $5,000 annual award to students beginning their freshman year and renews each year of the recipient’s high school career. Recipients for the 2017-18 school year are:

Jamie Saito (entering grade 9; returning Parker School student)

Margaret Sommerhoff (entering grade 9; from Waimea Middle School)

The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Scholarship recipient is Darien Jones (graduating senior). In recognition of demonstrated scholarship, dedication to community and commitment to excellence, this award is given to a senior and is accompanied with a $3,000 scholarship to the school of his or her choice. Darien will attend Dartmouth College in the fall.

The following scholarships were awarded to five rising seniors for the 2017-18 school year at Parker School:

The Mana‘olana Debate Scholarship recipients are Spencer Corabi and Shione Mochizuki (both entering grade 12; returning Parker School students). These scholarship recipients are active members of the school debate team, hold an excellent record in competitive debating, possess a strong academic record and show evidence of financial need. This award provides two recipients with $12,500 each toward tuition and fees for their senior year at Parker School.

The Mie Kim Najita Award recipient is Sophia Kaufman (entering grade 12; returning Parker School student). This scholarship award is given to a junior student who demonstrated consistent academic effort and promise for future achievement. The award is accompanied by a $2,500 scholarship toward the recipient’s senior year tuition at Parker School.

The Irma Packard Norman Scholarship recipient is Conner Kimball (entering grade 12; returning Parker School student). This scholarship honors outstanding citizenship, caring, kindness, mutual respect and inclusiveness toward peers, teachers and others within the Parker School community. This award is accompanied by a $1,000 scholarship toward the recipient’s senior year tuition at Parker School.

The Ibby Jenkins Memorial Scholarship Award for the Visual Arts recipient is Riley Herendeen (entering grade 12; returning Parker School student). This award is given to an exceptional visual artist who exemplifies Ibby’s thirst for artistic discovery and passion for creative growth. This award is accompanied by a $1,000 scholarship toward the recipient’s senior year tuition at Parker School.

