MEDIA RELEASE

AREA AFFECTED: NORTH KONA DISTRICT

Due to ongoing repairs to wells in North Kona, the Department of Water Supply Mandatory Water Restriction Notice is still in effect.

Water Restriction Notice requires consumers to reduce water consumption by 25%. Listed are ways to conserve water to meet this maditory restriction;

Stop lawn sprinkling.

Stop car and boat washing.

Stop dust control watering.

Stop re-filling of swimming pools and decorative water features.

Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Serve drinking water only when requested.

Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.

Do not allow water run unnecessarily. Use a glass to rinse when brushing teeth.

When bathing or showering, use water only to wet and rinse off.

Do not fill up the bathtub.

Do not flush toilet unnecessarily.

All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum.

Irrigate only at night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 322-0600 during normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or www.hawaiidws.org.

Mahalo,

Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



