MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i— Military units are scheduled to conduct various types of training here in July that may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

This monthly schedule is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation. This information is provided for general awareness and may not include all training activity; times and dates are subject to change.

July 5-11 (Army): Helicopter gunnery.

July 7-Aug. 6 (Army): Mortar live-fire training.

July 17-31 (Army): Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operations.

July 31-Aug. 5 (Army): Artillery live-fire exercises.

The military in Hawaii appreciates the understanding and continued support of its local military training. While sometimes loud, the sounds and sights of training demonstrate how the military ensures that its service members are ready to accomplish the mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact the PTA Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, either by calling (808) 969-1966, or emailing eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil. For monthly PTA training updates, email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil with the subject line: “Subscribe Training”.

