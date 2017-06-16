MEDIA RELEASE

Congratulations are in order to the 85th Recruit Class of the Hawai`i Police Department who were honored yesterday (June 15) at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel surrounded by proud family, friends and colleagues. Graduates are Debney Jaramillo, Erica Carballo, Jarrin Okutsu, Bryson Arquitola-Takiue, Lawrence Yeung, and Adam Hanes.

There were 14 who started out together, but only six made it through to the end under the watchful eyes of Sergeant Paul Fukuda, Sergeant Duffy Duldulao and Officer Daniel Rances. Two of the graduates are female and four are males.

The Master of Ceremonies was Sergeant Reynold Kahalewai. The Invocation was offered by Chaplain George Kamakahi and speakers included Keith T. Morioka (Police Commission), Dabney Jaramillo (Class President) and Tracey Wise (Department of Health, Adult Mental Health Division. Mr. Kamakahi and Ms. Wise spoke about the road ahead for the new officers and the great challenges and responsibility placed on their shoulders. They also thanked the families for all of their support and encouragement as the officer’s move into the field-training phase of their careers.

As Class President Debney Jaramillo recalled, “The first challenge was to get 14-people on the same page. We were constantly prepped throughout our 10-month training period both mentally and physically; this was a humbling experience for us all. As we continue our journey we would like to show our appreciation to our family, friends, training staff and instructors for their support and dedication.”

Their class motto is “Ka Ikaika Mālama me ke Aloha” (The strong serve with aloha).

Presentation of Certificates, Awards, Badge Pinning and Reaffirmation of Oath was under the direction of Chief Paul K. Ferreira.

