MEDIA RELEASE

Officer Joshua Baumgarner was presented with a Bronze Medal of Merit yesterday (June 15) by Hawaiʻi Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira. The Officer’s wife and daughter were by his side to share his special moment.

On September 23, 2016, Officer Baumgarner and Officer Roberto Segobia responded to a report of a home accident in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision in the District of Puna. Upon arriving, the victim’s husband reported that his wife was bleeding extensively from several lacerations on her right forearm and upper arm. Officer Baumgarner saw that the victim was pale and laying in a pool of blood.

Using his knowledge as a Combat Medic in the Hawaiʻi National Guard, he quickly and calmly applied direct pressure to the victim’s bronchial artery to control the bleeding and elevated her feet to prevent shock. He reassured her that she was going to be okay and continued to maintain pressure to control the bleeding. When the Hawaiʻi Fire Department Medic Unit arrived, they transported the victim to the Hilo Medical Center for further treatment. Personnel from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department Medic Unit confirmed that the outcome of the situation would have potentially been different if not for the first aid treatment Officer Baumgarner provided.

“With deep and heartfelt appreciation, the Hawaiʻi Police Department is pleased to award you with a Bronze Medal of Merit for your heroic and selfless act. Another display of the Police Department Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion, Teamwork, and Community Satisfaction, said the Chief.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



