MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces Waiākea Recreation Center is offering two classes for youth ages 10-17. The programs will begin June 19th and run to July 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoreline Fishing: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Registration Fee: $20

Keiki One Pot Cooking: Tuesdays

Registration Fee: $30.

Registration is ongoing and is limited to the first 12 participants.

To register or for more information, please contact Kevin “Uncle Shaka” Nekoba at 961-8733

