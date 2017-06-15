 

   

Waiākea Recreation Center Summer program for fishing and cooking

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces Waiākea Recreation Center is offering two classes for youth ages 10-17. The programs will begin June 19th and run to July 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoreline Fishing: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Registration Fee: $20

Keiki One Pot Cooking: Tuesdays
Registration Fee: $30.

Registration is ongoing and is limited to the first 12 participants.
To register or for more information, please contact Kevin “Uncle Shaka” Nekoba at 961-8733


