MEDIA RELEASE

KAMUELA, HI – Parker School is pleased to announce that it has received a seven-year accreditation term from the Western Association of Colleges and Schools (WASC) and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools (HAIS). This is the longest term the accrediting body awards, and Parker School’s third full-term award since its original accreditation. In a comprehensive report on the state of the school, the accreditation team noted, “Above all, what has always made Parker a special school is its nurturing of what we call `ohana. This connection between students, teachers, staff, families, and administrators colors every moment of every day at Parker School and is continuously renewed through the graduations of confident, well-rounded, college-ready seniors and the admission of new children. As it celebrates its 40th Anniversary, Parker School thrives as a more directed, energetic learning environment than ever before in its history.”

Parker School five-member accreditation team was comprised of representatives from academic institutions throughout the state: Edna Hussey (Lower School Principal, Mid-Pacific Institute), Nina Buchanan (Professor Emerita, UH-Hilo), Kathleen Hogarty (Director of Development, Seabury Hall), Cristy Peeren (Elementary Department Head, Island School), and Dory Shigematsu (Curriculum & Assessment Coordinator, Kamehameha Schools Keaau). “We were impressed with the team and their tireless efforts in a thorough accreditation study and visit,” said Carl Sturges, Parker School’s Headmaster. “We are thrilled that Parker has been recognized again by WASC and HAIS in receiving this full, seven-year accreditation. The process was invaluable as it motivated us to look carefully at the current state of the school, celebrate our accomplishments and identify areas for growth as we plan for the future.”

Accreditation certifies to colleges, universities and the general public that the school is a trustworthy institution of learning, and that it provides the quality of education promised in its mission and values. Accreditation serves as independent validation of the integrity of the school’s program and the value of a Parker School diploma.

