UPDATED (3:49 p.m. on 6/15/2017)

Water Quality Safe in Kailua Bay, Public Given All-Clear on Water Activities

The State Department of Health has determined that the water quality in Kailua Bay in Kona is safe for water activities on Thursday, following a sewage spill that occurred early this week.

The discharge of untreated wastewater took place on Monday at the shoreline near Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona, and sections of corroded sewer pipe have been replaced, stopping further releases of sewage into the Bay, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said. Water quality tests have shown it is now safe to go back into the water.

“The Department of Health reviewed the most recent sample test results, and found that all sample points were well below State standards for contamination,” said DEM Director William Kucharski.

All warning signs barring swimming and fishing in the affected area have been removed, and the beaches have reopened, he said.

“Mayor Kim wants to thank all our visitors and residents for their patience and understanding during this very trying period,” Kucharski said.

For further information, please call William Kucharski at 961-8177.

UPDATED (2:53 p.m. on 6/15/2017)

http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/20170615-hccd-Kailua-Bay-Sewage-Spill2.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense Update Message

This is a Civil Defense Sewage Spill Update Message for Thursday, June 15 at 3 p.m.

The Department of Health has determined that Kailua Bay water quality has returned to normal bacteria levels and Kailua Bay is opened at this time to water activities.

The Department of Environmental Management reports that repairs to the ruptured main at Alii Drive and Palani Road are completed with final pavement work to come at a later date.

This will be the final message for this incident. Thank you for your patience. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

—

http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/20170615-hccd-Kailua-Bay-Sewage-Spill.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense Sewage Spill Update Message for Thursday, June 15 at 9 a.m.

Kailua Bay remains closed today from Kamakahonu Beach to Hulihee Palace seaward out to 1,000 feet due to a sewage spill that took place earlier. Water quality continues to be monitored as areas with high bacteria levels have been detected. Please stay out of the water in this area until tests indicate bacteria levels are normal.

The Department of Environmental Management reports that repairs to the ruptured main at Alii Drive and Palani Road are completed with final pavement work to come at a later date.

You will be notified as the situation changes. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

