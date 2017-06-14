MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to remind motorists to increase their awareness when operating their vehicles in parking lots where approximately 22% of traffic accidents occur. The major cause of these accidents is because are vehicles backing up.

Another cause is motorists rushing to get to an open stall. Inattention increases during these periods.

Motorist should check their surrounding carefully before reversing their vehicles and be aware of pedestrians going to and from other vehicles. Vehicles entering parking areas should proceed slowly and be alert to reversing vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

Pedestrians should use caution, especially when accompanied by children.

By being vigilant and increasing awareness of our surroundings, we can reduce accidents and injuries.

