http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/20170614-hccd-kailua-bay-spill.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense Sewage Spill update message for Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 9 a.m. Kailua Bay remains closed due to a sewage spill, from Kamakahonu Beach to Hulihee Palace out to sea 1,000 feet.

Additional water samples had to be taken yesterday and results are expected later today.

Please stay out of the water and do not fish in this area until tests indicate bacteria levels are normal.

The Department of Environmental Management reports that work continues on repairs to the ruptured main at Alii Drive. and Palani Road.

Traffic delays are expected in this area during repairs, please use alternate routes.

You will be notified as the situation changes.

Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

