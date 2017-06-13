 

   

Kailua Bay in Kona remains closed due to sewage spill

Hawaii County Civil Defense message

This is a Civil Defense Sewage Spill update message for Tuesday, June 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Kailua Bay remains closed due to a sewage spill from Kamakahonu Beach to Hulihee Palace seaward out to 1,000 ft. This sewage spill was contained yesterday.

Results from water samples taken yesterday are expected later today. Please cease all water activity in this area until tests indicate bacteria levels are normal.

The Department of Environmental Management reports that work has started on repairs to the ruptured main at Alii Drive and Palani Road. Traffic delays are expected in this area for the duration of repairs. Please use alternate routes.

You will be notified shoudl the situation change.

Have a safe day.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.


Jun 13, 2017 / 5:15 pm
