Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for Monday, June 12 at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Environmental Management reports a sewage spill occurred earlier today at Ali’I Drive and Palani Road due to a ruptured main and has entered the ocean at Kailua Bay.

Warning signs are posted and Kailua Bay from Kamaka Honu Beach to Hulihee Palace is currently closed out to 1,000 feet offshore.

Water samples have been taken and the Department of Health Clean Water Branch has been notified.

Please cease all water activity in this area until tests indicate bacteria levels are normal.

The spill is contained and repairs to the ruptured main will beginning tomorrow. Expect road closure and/or detour in this area beginning tomorrow.

You will be notified as the situation changes.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

