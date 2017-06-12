 

   

News

Fire burns home in Pahoa Sunday night (June 11)

Posted on June 12, 2017.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 10:14 p.m. alarm Sunday (June 11) to 15-2836 Pahoa Village Road for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 3,264 foot home engulfed in flames. The 26-by-40 two story home, 28-by-28 attached carport and 20-by-20 rear deck appeared to have been under construction or remodeling.

Firefighters were able to have the fire under control by 10:37 p.m. and it was declared out at 11:30 p.m. There were no occupants in the home at the time of the blaze.

The loss in the fire is estimated to be at $326,400 with $2,000 saved.

The roadway was blocked during the firefighting efforts. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.


