MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii County Fire Department has received numerous complaints from the public regarding solicitations for inspection and/or installation of smoke detectors.

The resident would be offered a free smoke detector inspection and battery replacement. Subsequent solicitation for the purchase of new systems would then take place. Residents reported that the solicitor stated that they were there with the approval of the Fire Department.

The Hawaii County Fire Department would like to stress that the Department has NOT provided any individual or company with any support or approval for smoke detector inspections on behalf of the Fire Department. The Department advises our community to have the solicitor provide identification, If there is any doubt in the validity of the solicitor’s identity and/or representations, the public is strongly encouraged to call the Hawaii County Fire Department at 932-2900 M- F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 961-8336 after hours or on weekends. If it is safe to do so, please document the solicitor’s vehicle license plate number and identification for non – HFD personnel.

The Hawaii County Fire Department does have a smoke detector installation program for select population demographics. Hawaii County Fire Department personnel will always be in their Hawaii County Fire Department uniform and arrive in an Official Hawaii County Fire Department vehicle.

The Fire Department will forward any concerns to the proper authorities.

Thank you and be safe.

DARREN J. ROSARIO

Fire Chief

