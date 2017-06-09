 

   

Categorized | News

Police identify Paauilo man killed in crash, traffic fatality rate doubles

Posted on June 9, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Police have identified the man who died from injuries sustained in the 3-vehicle crash Wednesday (June 7) on Highway 19 near the 37-mile marker in Paʻauilo.

He was identified as 32-year-old Jacob De Jesus of Paʻauilo.

This is the 20th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at 961-2293 or email: Clarence.Acob@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6199.8223  chart-121.9414
S&P 5002426.67  chart-7.12
AAPL148.47  chart-6.52
FB149.435  chart-5.275
GOOG950.4962  chart-32.9138
INTC35.77  chart-0.71
MSFT69.74  chart-2.21
ORCL44.93  chart-0.49
QCOM57.18  chart-0.94
ALEX42.15  chart+1.02
BOH83.20  chart+2.68
BRN2.04  chart+0.04
BYD24.80  chart-1.13
CAGU0.418  chart+0.168
CPF32.29  chart+1.02
CYAN3.4704  chart+0.0000
HA56.925  chart+0.325
HCOM25.02  chart+0.00
HE33.54  chart+0.05
MLP19.25  chart-0.10
MRPI0.0015  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.20  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK32.31  chart+0.78
TSO91.06  chart+1.60
Jun 9, 2017 / 3:33 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: