MEDIA RELEASE

Police have identified the man who died from injuries sustained in the 3-vehicle crash Wednesday (June 7) on Highway 19 near the 37-mile marker in Paʻauilo.

He was identified as 32-year-old Jacob De Jesus of Paʻauilo.

This is the 20th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at 961-2293 or email: Clarence.Acob@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

