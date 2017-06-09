MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a 33-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing on (June 9).

Justin Fergerstrom, was last seen in Hilo on (June 5), at about 9:00 a.m. operating a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, bearing license plate number HAL634, on Iloko St.

He is described as a local Caucasian male, about 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-8-inches, 150-160 pounds, thin build, with short brown hair, brown eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, a tattoo of “Kaūmana” on his chest, tattoo of prison bars on his right shoulder, and tattoos of a star on both hands.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



