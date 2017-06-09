MEDIA RELEASE

Jason Mattos, 30, of Keaʻau who was arrested on Monday (June 5) at the Daniel K. Inouye and Route 190 intersection has been charged for disorderly conduct and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree. Witnesses told police they thought they saw a gun in his vehicle, consequently, traffic at the location was diverted for several hours as a perimeter was established to protect the public.

Mattos bail was set at $2,250.00. No firearm was located upon search of the vehicle.

He was unable to post bail and was taken to court (June 7) for his initial court appearance.

