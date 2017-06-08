MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an unattended death after receiving a report of a 41-year-old falling to her death and whose body was found at the base of a cliff Thursday morning (June 8) in Hakalau. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

At 10:41 a.m. , the Hawaiʻi Fire Department received a report that the woman fell from a cliff near the old Hakalau Mill, and in an area frequented by fishermen.

The victim was airlifted out of the area by helicopter, then transported by vehicle to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning (June 9) to determine the cause of her death.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation. There was someone in the area who reportedly assisted after the fact by seeking help for the victim. Detectives would like to identify and interview this individual.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicountygov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

