Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)
This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging around 21–37 m (69–121 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and scattered surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. These flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.
Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes were recorded mostly from beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths about 2–3 km (1–2 mi). Microearthquakes also occurred on the east flank at depths of 5–13 km (3–8 miles). GPS measurements continue to show deformation consistent with inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.
Four earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi this past week. On June 8, 2017, at 7:01 a.m. HST, a magnitude-5.3 earthquake occurred 18 km (11 mi) southeast of Volcano at a depth of 7 km (4 mi). On June 7, at 5:08 p.m., a magnitude-3.4 earthquake occurred 12 km (7 mi) west of Kalaoa at a depth of 14 km (9 mi). On June 07, at 01:00 p.m., a magnitude-3.3 earthquake occurred 4 km (2 mi) southwest of Captain Cook at a depth of 12 km (7 mi). On June 6, at 09:23 a.m., a magnitude-2.7 earthquake occurred 21 km (13 mi) west of Kailua-Kona at a depth of 39 km (24 mi).
Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. June 1-8, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
