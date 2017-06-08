MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are asking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old Puna man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest in connection with a motor vehicle theft investigation. He is also being sought for questioning in similar investigations.

Keanu Kaikala Krause is described as 5-feet-10-inches, about 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the Hilo, Puna and Hāmākua districts.

The public is advised not to approach Krause who police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Aaron Carvalho, at 961-2272 or aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

